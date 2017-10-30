Ohio Attorney General DeWine Says He's Pressuring Drug Companies to Clean Up the Opioid Crisis

By 1 hour ago

Attorney General Mike DeWine demands pay up from drug companies involved in state lawsuit.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. He says he’s putting pressure on the drug companies the state is already suing.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says he’s told those five drug manufacturers they have 30 days to come forward with money – but he wouldn’t reveal what further action he’s considering if they don’t.  And DeWine also says he wants drug distributors to pay up too, though the state’s not suing them – for now.

“No announcement today on a lawsuit against the distributors. What we have said, though, is that we’re asking them to come to the table and they need to do what’s right.”

DeWine – who is running for the Republican nomination for governor – also says he has 12 recommendations to fight the crisis, including legislation to give the governor the power to declare a public health emergency, more data sharing among law enforcement, more drug courts, and the doubling of treatment capacity – but he admits the cost of all that would be in the billions.

Here are the five drug manufacturers Ohio is suing. Unlike Cuyahoga County and other local governments, Ohio is not suing the wholesale distributors of the drugs. 

  • Purdue Pharma.
  • Endo Health Solutions.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and subsidiary Cephalon.
  • Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
  • Allergan
Tags: 
Attorney General Mike DeWine
NEO opioid crisis
Painkiller manufacturers
painkillers

Related Content

Ohio Officials Push New Federal Guidelines on Painkillers

By Jan 11, 2016
photo of Mike DeWine
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The federal government is proposing new guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some state leaders are encouraging Ohioans to voice support for those changes now.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says it’s believed that three-quarters of heroin abusers in Ohio started off by using prescription pain meds.  That’s why he says new proposed guidelines for prescribing them need to be adopted.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of this problem.”

Morning Headlines: Ohio Gun Groups Oppose Bump Stock Bans; Suboxone Maker Seeks Preferred Status

By & Oct 9, 2017
photo of bump stock
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 9th:

State Says Painkiller Prescriptions Continue To Fall In Ohio

By Feb 8, 2016

The state says the number of prescriptions being written for painkillers continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.

Data released by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy Monday show 701 million painkiller pills were dispensed to Ohio patients last year, down 12 percent from a high of 793 million in 2012.

The data also show a 71 percent decrease in the number of patients going from doctor to doctor in search of drugs thanks to the pharmacy board's computerized reporting system.

Clermont County Sues the Companies that Distributed Millions of Painkillers in Ohio

By Jul 14, 2017
Photo of opioids
ShutterShock / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's attorney general filed suit in June against five pharmaceutical manufacturers over the state's opioid epidemic. Now, Clermont County in southwest Ohio has announced it's filing its own suit. But there is a difference between the two legal arguments.

Doctor Who Wrote 1980 Letter On Painkillers Regrets That It Fed The Opioid Crisis

By editor Jun 16, 2017

A one-paragraph letter, barely a hundred words long, unwittingly became a major contributor to today's opioid crisis, researchers say.

"This has recently been a matter of a lot of angst for me," Dr. Hershel Jick, co-author of that letter, told Morning Edition host David Greene recently. "We have published nearly 400 papers on drug safety, but never before have we had one that got into such a bizarre and unhealthy situation."