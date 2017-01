Ohio Auditor Dave Yost Makes It Official: He's Running for AG in 2018

The election for statewide office holders isn't for nearly two more years. However, that’s not stopping one candidate from announcing his candidacy now.

Yost's planned run for Attorney General

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says he’s running for Attorney General in 2018.

“I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life,” he said.

Yost, a former Delaware County prosecutor, made his wishes known in a simple press release without fanfare "'cause I’m a low key kind of guy,” he said.

But Yost says he’s a realistic guy, too, and that’s why he’s starting to talk about his campaign now.

“It really takes two years to get around and see everybody and make your case and also, unfortunately, to raise the dollars,” he said.

Yost says his top priorities as attorney general would be to root out political corruption, fight the opioid epidemic and crack down on human trafficking.

He, as well as most other statewide officholders, are term limited in their current positions. Current AG Mike DeWine has said he's interested in running for governor.