Ohio Auditor Suggests ECOT Should Get Money Back from its Vendors

By 28 minutes ago

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio’s largest online charter school, is seeing less money coming from the state because of rulings concluding it over-reported student participation. Now a state leader is suggesting ECOT could recover some of that money by taking it back from its founder’s private corporations.

As the state claws back $60 million from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT should seek reimbursement from their private vendors.

Yost’s directive would apply to all charter schools that are overpaid. In ECOT’s case he says those vendors for software and administrative services got paid for work they didn’t do. According to Yost, this ensures that more money stays with the actual school, benefiting the students they do have.

“You’re a public entity, you’re a public, you owe this to the taxpayers, you owe this to the state, you owe this to the children to go retrieve those resources and use those for the mission of your school,” he said.

The directive hits ECOT especially hard. The school would be recovering money from its founder Bill Lager’s own private companies.

Tags: 
ECOT
Dave Yost
private vendors
Bill Lager

Related Content

Ohio Republican Party Returns $76,000 in Donations from ECOT Founder

By Aug 3, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Republican Party has sent money back to a long-time GOP donor. The contributor, Bill Lager, is embroiled in controversy over the $100 million a year his online charter school has been collecting from the state. 

The Republican Party returned $76,000 in donations from Bill Lager, the founder of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT.

ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By May 9, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.