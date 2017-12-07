Ohio Awards $10 Million For New Technology Projects To Fight Addiction

By 29 minutes ago

Third Frontier Commission discusses awarding grant money to companies developing new technologies and ideas to fight opioid addiction.
Credit Andy Chow

The state has awarded nearly $10 million for research and development projects to try to stem opioid addiction, part of the $20 million Gov. John Kasich said he wanted to set aside for high-tech solutions to the epidemic. 

“We look at it as a new class of opioid,” Sturmer said.

Greg Sturmer is with Elysium Therapeutics. It is developing a new kind of pill that would limit how much of the painkilling substance would be released into the body.

He says that could  prevent overdoses and even stop addiction.

“So there’s not that reward for ‘the more I take, the more high I get,” Sturmer said.

Elysium got nearly $3 million from the state, which Sturmer says can help the company move forward with testing on animals and eventually humans.

Other projects that got state money include programs that use analytics to identify and prevent addiction, other types of pain management devices, and a web-based service that can streamline recovery services.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
Greg Sturmer
Elysium Therapeutics
Gov. John Kasich
addiction

Related Content

Ohio's Rally For Recovery Puts Focus on Opioid Issues

By Sep 29, 2017
crowd at rally for recovery poses
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Every day, 11 people die as a result of Ohio's opioid crisis. Recovering drug addicts and people from services that help them gathered on the Statehouse lawn today to draw attention to the problem. 

Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Tracy Plouck says even though the number of deaths continues to increase year over year, the state is making some headway in the fight against opioids.

First Glimpse of Trump's Public Health Declaration Leaves Ohio's Treatment Community Underwhelmed

By Oct 26, 2017
Ohio's overdose rates
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Local communities who were hoping for new money in President Trump’s public health emergency declaration to fight the addiction crisis were disappointed. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, they see promise in some of the initiatives.

The only new funding promised in President Trump’s announcement is from the Public Health Emergency Fund – which the Washington Post says now has $57,000 in it. But the plan does allow those who can’t find jobs because of addiction to get Dislocated Worker retraining grants that now go to people who are laid off.

Ohio's Lt. Governor Reveals Personal Family Struggles with Opiates

By Stephen Brown Jun 1, 2017
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A day after Ohio’s attorney general sued five drug makers for their role in the state’s opioid crisis, Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is opening up about her own family’s struggles with addition.

Heroin As a Temptress? A New Play About Addiction Opens At Akron Civic Theater Tonight

By Aug 4, 2017
photo of Francine Parr, Emelia Sherin, Sarah Demetruk
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

People struggling with addiction, their loved ones and the drug that’s destroying their lives are among the characters in a new play opening at the Akron Civic Theater tonight.

“(In)Dependent: The Heroin Project” is a gritty look at how opioid addiction can grab people, destroy relationships and test the human spirit.