Ohio Bans Sale of 38 Invasive Plant Species

Plant experts and conservationists are applauding Ohio’s move to stop the spread of some invasive plant species. The state is prohibiting the sale of 38 plants, including several varieties of honeysuckles and shrubs, as well as Bradford pear trees.

Roger Gettig is vice president of horticulture and conservation at Holden Arboretum in Kirtland.

“Some of us refer to it as “plant blindness.” People don’t seem to distinguish between good and bad plants. If you saw some animal in your yard that was dangerous, you would immediately recognize it and want to get rid of it. But if there’s a plant that’s bad in your yard, you probably wouldn’t recognize it…”

Gettig says while many of the plants on the state’s list are not being sold, they are still being spread by natural means.

He recommends removing existing invasive plants and replacing them with native ones.