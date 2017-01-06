Ohio Becomes First State in the Nation to Ban Plywood on Vacant Homes

By 23 seconds ago
  • photo of foreclosed home with windows covered by plywood
    Ohio Senator Kevin Bacon says that the ban will allow foreclosed homes to look nicer and to increase property value in neighborhoods.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

Soon, foreclosed properties will have a different look in Ohio. The state became the first in the country to ban the use of plywood over windows.

Instead of a foreclosed home or building boarded up with plywood, companies must use a clear plexiglass.

Supporters of the change argued that plexiglass is more durable, less of a target for vandalism, and more transparent for first responders who may be called to the scene for any reason.

Republican Senator Kevin Bacon of Columbus said this helps with appearances too.

“To make the neighborhoods look better and to hopefully retain an increased property value,” he said.

But Democrats did not like the housing bill as a whole, saying other provisions in the legislation would chip away at housing discrimination protections.

Tags: 
plexiglass
Kevin Bacon
property value
polycarbonate

Related Content

Cleveland Councilman Wants Polycarbonate Instead of Plywood for Vacant Houses

By Mar 29, 2016
Picture of clear polycarbonate used to board up a vacant Cleveland home
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Some Cleveland city council members want to make it mandatory for vacant homes in the city to be boarded up with clear, high-strength polycarbonate rather than plywood.       