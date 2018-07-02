Ohio Begins New Process for Getting a Driver's License

By 54 minutes ago
  • photo of Ohio driver's license
    These Real ID licenses (pictured) will be needed to board airplanes after October 2020.

Ohioans are now navigating a new process to get their driver’s licenses. It’s mostly the same, but with one big difference.

State BMV registrar Don Petit says instead of being handed a new license on the spot, drivers will walk out of a deputy registrar’s office with either their old license or a document – both good for 45 days – while they wait at home for the new license, like one would with a credit or debit card from the bank.

“It comes in the mail, generally in about a week to 10 days in a very plain envelope. And we’re going to be using a very similar process for putting the driver’s license in our customer’s hands,” he said.

Those who want licenses that are compliant with a federal proof of identity law that takes effect in two years will have to bring a birth certificate or passport, a social security card and two proofs of residency.

Those Real ID compliant licenses will be needed to board airplanes after October 1, 2020.

Tags: 
Ohio BMV
Don Petit
Real ID
Driver's licenses

Related Content

Two Ohio Lawmakers Could Make it Easier to Regain Revoked Licenses

By Oct 13, 2017

Two state lawmakers from Cleveland – a Democrat and a Republican – have proposed a bill that would help some of the million Ohioans who have lost their drivers’ licenses for committing a crime but can’t afford the fines to get them back. 

Democratic Rep. John Barnes Jr. says he thinks many of those million or so people are still driving. But he says there’s a real economic impact on the state regarding those who aren’t.  

Ohio's New Secure Drivers' Licenses Will Arrive by Mail Only

By Mar 1, 2018

Some big changes are coming for Ohio drivers’ licenses this summer. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, Ohio will be one of 42 states that will be mailing drivers’ licenses and state ID cards instead of printing them at the state’s 180 deputy registrars’ offices.