Ohio Bill Would Simplify Getting Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Licenses

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to make fishing, hunting and trapping licenses easier to get and more affordable in Ohio.

Gary Obermiller explains the bill's goals.

Gary Obermiller with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the bill is meant to make it easier for residents who hunt, fish or trap by making licenses available immediately after renewal.

“It gives them more opportunity, more flexibility and takes some of the worry about when does my license expire or what license do I need, we now have the ability to create combination packages as well as those multi-year licenses.”

Backers of the bill think, by making it easier to buy these licenses, the state will sell more of them. And the lawmakers hope it will encourage more young people to get involved in hunting, fishing and trapping.