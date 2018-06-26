Ohio Businesses Express Growing Support for "Pups on Patios" Bill

    The bill would require owners to comply with health codes if they allow dogs.
A bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios is moving its way through the Ohio Senate. Business groups see this as a way to let companies expand their creativity.

The bill would let restaurant owners decide if they want to allow dogs on their patios.

Holly Gross with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says this clears up confusion between businesses and local health departments. She adds that giving restaurants discretion can help businesses thrive.

“We do have creative business owners and they want to create a really exciting, innovative experience,” she said.

The bill also seeks to make sure restaurants comply with health codes if they allow dogs on their patios.

Tags: 
Pups on Patios
Columbus Chamber of Commerce
restaurants
health codes

