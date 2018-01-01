Ohio Closes Six Driver's License Reinstatement Centers, Moves Service to Deputy Registrars

By 5 hours ago

New ways to apply for reinstatement
Credit BMV

At the end of this week (Jan. 7), Ohio is closing the six regional centers where people have gone to have their driver’s licenses reinstated. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, they have hundreds of other options.

Ohio drivers whose licenses were suspended because of accumulated points, lack of insurance or other reasons used to have to go to the regional centers to file the paperwork and pay the fees for reinstatement. Bureau of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Kristen Castle says that’s been transitioning to the roughly 200  deputy registrars in Ohio.

“What we started to do a few years ago was expand resources to support customer access. And now those full reinstatement services will be available in all 88 counties.”

Unlike the reinstatement centers, the deputy registrars will charge $10 for each transaction – including each installment payment applied toward reinstatement. But Castle says people can avoid those fees by handling their reinstatements by mail or on-line.

The centers in Northeast Ohio that are closing are in Parma, Canton and Youngstown.

Tags: 
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles
License reinstatement

Related Content

Ohio BMV to Allow Credit Card Use for Purchases

By Jun 29, 2016
credit cards
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A state agency that most Ohioans use is finally allowing a feature that was adopted long ago by most businesses.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now allowing Ohioans to use credit cards when they buy plates for their cars, renew registrations or do other business with the agency.

Until recently, the agency only accepted cash or checks because it didn’t have the capability to pass along the credit card fees for the transactions.