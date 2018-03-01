Ohio Colleges Vow to Defend Admission of Students Disciplined for School Walkouts

By Ashton Marra 5 hours ago
  • Stafanie Niles
    Stefanie Niles says peaceful protests should not count against college admissions.
    DICKENSON COLLEGE

At least 14 Ohio colleges and universities have joined with more than 200 of their counterparts nationally, vowing to defend the admission of students who are disciplined for participating in peaceful protests.

High school walk outs started across the country after 17 teachers and students were killed during a Valentine’s Day shooting at their Florida high school. Many of the protests, including in Ohio, have called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

A Texas school administrator threatened to suspend students who participated, and that’s when colleges and universities decided to take a stand. Stefanie Niles is the president-elect of the National Association of College Admission Counseling.

“We are sensitive to the fact that every institution at the high school level has to make a choice how they will handle their students but from our perspective, if students are doing so in a manner that’s productive, again, we would not have that impact their admission decision.” 

The national group represents admissions officers at institutions across the country.

In Ohio, schools including Oberlin, Case Western Reserve, Ohio State, and the University of Cincinnati have signed on to the pledge, saying they will not hold a suspension for participating in a protest against applicants.

Tags: 
Parkland
Florida school shooting
National Association of College Admission Counseling
School discipline
gun laws

Related Content

Kasich Calls For the Governor's Office to Oversee Education

By Feb 18, 2018
Governor John Kasich gestures at podium
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Lawmakers are pushing a bill that would overhaul the state education system and give most of the control to the governor’s office. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow explains, this is something Gov. John Kasich has wanted for a while now.

House Republicans say their plan to wrap the Ohio departments of education and higher education and the workforce transformation office would streamline education for career-readiness. But it also hands most of the education policymaking power over to the governor, something Kasich alluded to just a few weeks ago.