Ohio Congressman Co-sponsors Bill to Reduce U.S. Food Deserts

A map documents the problem of food deserts in Cuyahoga County. Food deserts are an issue in both urban and rural areas.
Credit CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH

Ohio congressman Tim Ryan is joining a bipartisan effort to address the problem of food deserts.

The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act would set up a system of tax credits and grants for businesses providing healthy food options to low-income urban and rural areas.

Ryan says food deserts have a big impact on health, and that has a big impact on the economy.


"So I think that if we put a little more money up front for prevention, and then I think we will save a lot of money in the long run on the healthcare costs. But at the end of the day it’s about having businesses that can make a profit, and if we can use the tax code in order to do that and get our people healthy, that’s a win-win for the taxpayer and that’s a win-win for the families who can stay healthy and go to work."

To qualify, about a third of the store’s selections must include fresh produce, poultry, dairy and deli items. New stores will get a onetime 15 percent tax credit, while existing stores that improve their offerings will receive a onetime 10 percent tax credit.

Congressman Tim Ryan
Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act
food deserts
Healthcare
Ohio economy

Related Content

A New Initiative Works to Bring Fresh Food to Ohio's Food Deserts

By Vivian Goodman Aug 26, 2016
country store
VIVIAN GOODMAN / WKSU

Food deserts are not just an urban problem. On many Ohio country roads, you can drive for miles without finding a grocery store. But a new public-private partnership is working on the problem as WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite.

“One of my most favorite things to do on a summer day like this is to be able to drive the country roads of Ashtabula County,” says state Sen. Capri Cafaro. “It is peaceful. There’s a lot of natural beauty.”  

But not a lot of food available for purchase. Cafaro knows the problem well.

An oasis for a food desert: The comeback of the East Side Market

By Vivian Goodman Dec 4, 2015
east side market sign
Vivian Goodman

Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek says it’s clear from where he’s standing at the corner of East 105th and St. Clair Avenue.

“This section of Glenville is a food desert.” 

Glenville residents are among 23.5 million Americans who live in what the USDA calls a “food desert.”

That is:  a low-income neighborhood where at least a third of the population lives a mile from a grocery store.

“We need a grocery store here,” says Councilman Polensek.    

Supermarkets deserted the food desert

Public-Private Partnership Targets Food Deserts

By Mar 7, 2016
photo of Caroline Harries
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State officials are teaming up with business leaders to bring more fresh food to low-income and underserved areas.

Advocates say too many Ohioans, especially in low-income neighborhoods, don’t have access to grocery stores with fresh produce and healthy food.

That’s why the state is teaming up with private partners to launch the Healthy Food for Ohio program. As the program’s Caroline Harries explains, $10 million in grants and loans will be available to encourage grocers to open new stores.