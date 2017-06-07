Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Introduces A Bill to Equip New Cars with Parent Alerts

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has introduced a bipartisan bill that could help save kids from dying in hot cars.

The Hot Car Act will require new cars to be equipped with a system to alert parents if their child is left in the back seat.

Ryan says that the hardware is cheap and could be incorporated with existing technology in cars today.

Using existing technology for safer cars

“We hear a lot today about a lot of technology that’s coming down the pike. We hear about driverless cars. We get into our cars and there’s a bell and a whistle for just about everything we could possibly do wrong or forget.”

According to kidsandcars.org, more than 800 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990. Ryan introduced a similar bill in the House last year.