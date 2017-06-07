Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Introduces A Bill to Equip New Cars with Parent Alerts

By 28 minutes ago

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (left) introduced a similar bill in the House last year, though it did not get very far.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has introduced a bipartisan bill that could help save kids from dying in hot cars. 

The Hot Car Act will require new cars to be equipped with a system to alert parents if their child is left in the back seat.

Ryan says that the hardware is cheap and could be incorporated with existing technology in cars today.


“We hear a lot today about a lot of technology that’s coming down the pike. We hear about driverless cars. We get into our cars and there’s a bell and a whistle for just about everything we could possibly do wrong or forget.”

According to kidsandcars.org, more than 800 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990. Ryan introduced a similar bill in the House last year.

Tags: 
Congressman Tim Ryan
car safety
hot cars

Related Content

Congressman Tim Ryan Looks To The Future of the Affordable Care Act, And to the 2018 Elections

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is already looking to the future when it comes to the Affordable Care Act. He says it's not perfect, and lawmakers need to sit down and find ways to fix it.

More than 200 people attended Ryan's town hall at the University of Akron on Saturday, a day after House Republicans backed away from voting on a replacement for Obamacare.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Ryan Calls Substance Abuse Care Cut the Biggest GOP Health Plan Problem

By Kevin Niedermier Mar 24, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says as of this morning, neither Democrats nor Republicans know which way the vote on the GOP health care bill will go. But he says if it passes, it will hurt Ohioans who depend on Obamacare for pre-natal and mental health services, and those caught up in the opioid epidemic.