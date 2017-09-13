Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Sponsors Wage Boost Bill

By Sep 13, 2017

Congressmen Tim Ryan

Democratic Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan has announced he’s co-sponsoring of a bill that would give working families a wage boost.

The Grow American Incomes Now, or GAIN Act would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to allow more families to be eligible to receive its benefits. Ryan believes that this is an essential piece of tax reform that would help those who “want a hand up, not a hand out.”


“These are working class people and we want them to know, look, we see you, we hear you, we know how hard it is for you to make ends meet and the challenges that are facing middle class families with kids and we want to give them an opportunity to have a few more dollars in their pockets,” said Ryan.

The GAIN Act would almost double the current tax credit for working families and allow for more benefits for childless workers. Ryan believes he could find bi-partisan support and that it should help with income inequality issues across the nation. 

Tags: 
Congressman Tim Ryan
GAIN Act
tax credit
Earned Income Tax Credit

Related Content

Ohio Democrat Cautiously Supports Trump's Renegotiation of NAFTA

By Aug 15, 2017
TIM RYAN

The Trump administration is to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement tomorrow and has the qualified support of Ohio Democrats like Congressman Tim Ryan. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, issues like transparency, labor rights and the environment may erode that support.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Introduces A Bill to Equip New Cars with Parent Alerts

By Jun 7, 2017
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has introduced a bipartisan bill that could help save kids from dying in hot cars. 

The Hot Car Act will require new cars to be equipped with a system to alert parents if their child is left in the back seat.

Ryan says that the hardware is cheap and could be incorporated with existing technology in cars today.

Congressman Tim Ryan Looks To The Future of the Affordable Care Act, And to the 2018 Elections

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is already looking to the future when it comes to the Affordable Care Act. He says it's not perfect, and lawmakers need to sit down and find ways to fix it.

More than 200 people attended Ryan's town hall at the University of Akron on Saturday, a day after House Republicans backed away from voting on a replacement for Obamacare.