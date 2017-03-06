Ohio Congresswoman Wants to Know What You Saw at the RNC in Cleveland

If you were at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer, Ohio Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur wants to know if you witnessed any meetings between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian officials.

Looking for clues on possible connections between President Trump and Russia

As investigations into possible connections between Trump presidential campaign officials and the Russians gear up, Kaptur believes there is some evidence in Cleveland. Some meetings at the RNC between the two have been confirmed, and Kaptur wants cab drivers, restaurant and hotel operators and journalists to tell her want they saw or heard.

“Unearthing your photos, unearthing your transcripts, unearthing articles you may have written last year. And just innocent citizens who may have been present when some of these individuals were meeting.”

Kaptur says any information will be kept confidential. While officials like Attorney General Jeff Sessions have admitted meeting with a Russian diplomat at the RNC, he and President Trump deny there is any conspiracy.