Ohio Continues to Look for Alternatives to Graduation Standards Tens of Thousands Can't Meet

By 6 minutes ago

Superintendent Paolo DeMaria meets with the state Board of Education in April. DeMaria and the Board helped develop the new alternative graduation requirements.
Credit Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Some 47,000 Ohio high school juniors are in danger of not meeting a set of tough new graduation standards for next year. And the state school superintendent says he’s pleased that the Senate version of the budget will likely include an alternative for those students. 

Students would have to do two of these things: have a 93 percent attendance rate, get a 2.5 GPA, do a final project, complete 120 hours of community service or work experience with a recommendation, or a college- credit plus course. Superintendent Paolo DeMaria supports that, and is opening the door to an extension of those options.

“Do we really want to create the conditions where a lot of students don’t graduate and then have to figure out how to proceed with that, or do we still want to put something fairly rigorous in place that allows for an orderly transition over the next couple of years?” DeMaria says.

Only two thirds of the class of 2018 is on track to get a good enough score a college entrance exam, earn an industry credential or score 18 points over seven different exams.  

Tags: 
Paolo DeMaria
Ohio Department of Education
Graduation standards
Ohio graduation standards

Related Content

The Race to Change Ohio's High School Graduation Standards

By Apr 12, 2017
photo of the Ohio Board of Education
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

High schools around the state are facing a crucial dilemma as about a third of their students are not on track to graduate. That’s based on the new graduation standards that begin with the class of 2018.

Leaders are scrambling to find a way to remedy the approaching crisis.

The meeting of the State Board of Education in Columbus this week was not our typical monthly meeting. This time, the futures of thousands of students were potentially on the line, as board members debated what to do with Ohio’s high-school graduation requirements.

Education Officials Try to Fix Ohio's Graduation Requirements

By Mark Urycki Mar 15, 2017
Paolo DeMaria
Ohio Department of Education

Ohio high school students may be able to earn a diploma without relying solely on test scores. A work group assembled to study Ohio’s graduation requirements will is meeting this week  to refine five new options.