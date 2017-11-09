Ohio Could Implement Controversial Medicaid Provision

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is not happy about the plan that could link employment to Medicaid.
The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open the door for Ohio to implement a controversial measure.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a White House agency, says it’ll likely approve waivers requested by states, specifically ones that require an enrollee to get a job in order to be eligible for Medicaid. The legislature approved a provision requiring Ohio to apply for that waiver.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown slams the state lawmakers who passed this law.

“They have spent so much time in Columbus and so much brain power…trying to find ways to take insurance away from people while they enjoy their insurance from taxpayers.”

Republican state Senator Bill Coley defends the requirement, saying people who are able bodied and not students should get a job so eventually they can support themselves.

