Ohio Counties Reverse Course on Privatization -- at Least for One Function

By 25 minutes ago

Consolidating and privatizing services is something local governments have been looking hard at doing. But the Solid Waste Disposal Board for three Eastern Ohio counties just went the other way. 

Mike Halleck, President of Columbiana County Commissioners
Credit Columbiana County Commissioners

Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Halleck is on the Columbiana-Carroll-Harrison Sold Waste District board. He says privatized services often cost less.  But, when the contract for recycling for the three- county area came due the vendor wanted more money. The board put a pencil to the numbers and found $70,000 a year savings if the counties took over the work.

“Now, that’s not to say that a couple of years from now, or if they came back in the next week or so and said ‘you know, that $70,000 a year you wanted to save, we can get there,’ I would recommend that we convene a meeting and we give it to ‘em.”

Halleck says his county has been particularly active in privatization and has saved millions. But doing what’s best for the taxpayers is the idea, and that sometimes means going the other way.

Tags: 
Colid Waste District
Columbiana County
Carroll County
Harrison County
Privatization
Government consolidation

Related Content

Tri-County Partnership Is Another Step on the Long Road to Finish U.S. Rt. 30

By Jul 27, 2016
U.S. 30 and OH 9
Wikipedia

A key meeting is set for the regional effort to get U.S. Route 30 finished as a four-lane highway all the way across northeast Ohio.  

No available money  

 For decades the Ohio Department of Transportation said “no” to making a superhighway out two-lane U.S. 30 between Canton and Lisbon; citing a lack of funding. 

HB 494

Northeast Ohio County Can't Catch A Break On Road Salt Cost

By May 27, 2016
Salt Storage
USGS

In hopes of getting a better price for road salt, Columbiana County and its townships and communities banded together to seek single bids, directly from salt companies.  It didn’t work. 

Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson says his county is typically charged more per ton for salt through the state buying program than nearby counties, and he’s never gotten a good answer for why.  So, this year, he asked the county’s, villages and townships to join a unified effort to pursue a salt buy outside the state system.