Ohio Daycare Bill Would Require Facilities to Inform Parents About Unsafe Situations

Parents of children in Ohio daycares sometimes don’t know when unsafe behavior is happening in those facilities. But a bill that’s working its way through the state legislature is designed to change that.

The bill by Republican Rep. Rick Carfagna is named “Chase’s Law” after a two-year-old who was left behind on a field trip by his caretakers. He was found safe, but the daycare did not inform his parents or the state until three days later. And Carfagna says the other parents with children in the daycare didn’t know either.

“The concern here is all of the other parents beyond those who may be immediately impacted," said Carfagna. "While many parents take great care to vet daycares when choosing where to send their child, they may not be aware of egregious violations at their existing daycare not think to police their daycare on an on-going basis, especially if their experience has been positive."

Carfagna’s bill would require a daycare to let parents know when the state has determined it was liable for a risky situation.

The bill has passed the House and is awaiting hearings in the Senate.

