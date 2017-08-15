Ohio Democrat Cautiously Supports Trump's Renegotiation of NAFTA

By 37 minutes ago

Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes it would be impractical to try to abandon NAFTA altogether because of more than 20 years of blended economies. But he says a new deal with labor, consumer and environmental protections would serve Ohio better.

The Trump administration is to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement tomorrow and has the qualified support of Ohio Democrats like Congressman Tim Ryan. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, issues like transparency, labor rights and the environment may erode that support.

Midwesterm Democrats like the Youngstown area’s Ryan have maintained for years that NAFTA needs to be reworked. He says it has helped shift jobs overseas and lower wages here, while doing nothing to boost wages for one of the key partners, Mexico. But Ryan also is calling for transparency during negotiations, including access to staff negotiating documents and a final version of the agreement.

“This is not a private company that the administration is running. It’s a public entity; it’s a government that has elected officials involved in it. And you’ve got to have transparency and you’ve got to make sure that organized labor’s included in these discussions, that the environmental organizations are included in the discussions, the consumer groups.”

Ryan was among those critical of the secrecy by the Obama administration that surrounded negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the trade deal the Trump administration abandoned.

Tags: 
NAFTA
North American Free Trade Agreement
Congressman Tim Ryan

Related Content

A NAFTA skeptic Finds Trump's Initial Goals for Rengotiating the Trade Deal 'Vague Generalities'

By Jul 18, 2017
Congressman Tim Ryan
Tim Rudell / WKSU

At least one Ohio Democrat is skeptical of President Trump’s outline of how he wants to renegotiate NAFTA.  

Congressman Tim Ryan – a Youngstown-area Democrat -- also been pushing for improvements to the North American Free Trade Agreement. But he says 25 years of trade has cemented complex supply and other relationships, and that’s why he wanted to see details on what the Trump administration hopes to accomplish. So far, he says, all he’s seen are vague generalities.

NAFTA's 'Broken Promises': These Farmers Say They Got The Raw End Of Trade Deal

By editor Aug 7, 2017

You've heard that American agriculture loves trade. And it's easy to see why: Under NAFTA, American farmers have quadrupled their exports to Canada and Mexico and the two nations rank second and third, after China, as markets for U.S. farm goods.

After 22 Years, Is NAFTA Headed Back To The Drawing Board?

By Nov 11, 2016

Pull out your blue pencils, green eyeshades and rule books; it may soon be time to start rewriting NAFTA.

Leaders in the United States, Canada and Mexico say they're open to giving the North American Free Trade Agreement, in place since 1994, a hard look.

Here's what's been happening: