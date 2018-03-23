Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Cordray on whether cities can pass gun laws

By Mar 23, 2018
  • A photo of Cordray taking questions from reporters.
    Cordray takes questions from reporters.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Several cities are considering legislation on guns if state lawmakers don’t pass their own changes – though a state law from a decade ago prevents them from passing stricter laws. The Democrat who argued for that law is now running for governor and is being asked about that.

In 2010, then-Attorney General Richard Cordray argued for the state law, which was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court. Now as a candidate for governor, Cordray seems to imply there is daylight between that law and carefully drawn local ordinances.

“I think that communities can pass their laws, and the state Legislature will pass its laws. I will be governor – I will work with the Legislature and see what laws they pass and don’t pass. ... I do believe in home rule. It’s part of our constitution," Cordray said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill, Joe Schiavoni and Cordray all appear to support in some laws to keep guns away from dangerous eople. But only Kucinich has said he supports cities that want to ban assault weapons outright.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
gun laws

Related Content

Ohio Speaker Rosenberger Says Stand Your Ground May Be Part of a Bigger Discussion

By Mar 2, 2018
Photo of House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill has stalled in the Ohio House. The measure, which makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense, had its last hearing one day before the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. Now, the House leader says it’s time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture on gun policies.

Florida Shooting May Have Slowed Bills to Loosen Gun Rules in Ohio

By Feb 20, 2018
A photo of Senate President Larry Obhof.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are 22 bills related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida school shooting last week and Gov. John Kasich’s new willingness to embrace some gun regulations.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof isn’t saying what will happen with gun bills in the days following the deaths of 17 people at a high school in Florida. But he says lawmakers are considering ways to beef up security in Ohio’s schools.

Cordray Calls for Universal Background Checks, 'Rethinking' Military-Style Weapons

By Feb 20, 2018
Richard Cordray
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

One of the leading Democratic candidates for governor – who has earned top ratings from the NRA and state gun groups – laid out his gun platform today. It includes universal background checks, a crackdown on illegal gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Richard Cordray also took a tentative step toward restricting assault-style weapons.