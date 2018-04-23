Ohio Democrats Call for Investigation into Rosenberger's Resignation

By 42 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. David Leland says Rosenberger's resignation was extraordinary and needs to be investigated.
Credit DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democratic lawmakers want an independent investigation into what prompted Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign.

Rep. David Leland says Rosenberger is the first Ohio speaker to resign in disgrace since the state was founded in 1803. And Leland wants to know why the FBI is asking questions about Rosenberger.

“Well, I think it must be serious," Leland says. "I don’t think someone resigns from one of the three most important positions in the state of Ohio for no reason.”

Leland and other Democrats want the legislative inspector general and the Franklin County prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation into Rosenberger’s activities leading up to his resignation, especially looking into his relationship with lobbyists who were advocating for or against bills in the Legislature.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
David Leland
Ohio legislative inspector general
Franklin County Prosecutor

