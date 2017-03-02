Ohio Democrats Call for Sessions' Resignation; Republicans Say Recusal Is Enough -- Or Remain Silent

By 4 minutes ago

Ryan says the lies about Russia are distracting from the nation's business.
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Ohio’s congressional delegation split – largely along party lines – on whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions did enough by recusing himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections last fall. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the reaction to confirmation that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, then told Congress he had not.

Most of the state’s Democrats – including Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Reps. Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan, want Sessions to resign. Ryan, whose districts stretches from Youngstown to Akron, said as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sessions could have defended the meetings in his sworn testimony during his confirmation hearings. But he accused Sessions of lying instead, and said it’s part of a pattern that led to the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“And we still don’t know what’s going on with President Trump’s taxes and any relation within his taxes that he may have monetarily with the Russian people. So all of these things put together say, ‘Why does everyone keep lying about this if there’s nothing there?”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, who had called for Session’s recusal, said the move will “enhance the credibility of the investigation” into Russia’s interference.

Tags: 
Jeff Sessions
Tim Ryan
Donald Trump
Russian interference

Related Content

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan Steps Up Challenge To Nancy Pelosi

By editor Nov 18, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Takes Himself Out of the Running for Ohio Governor in 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Democrats often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be running. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans.