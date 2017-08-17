Ohio Democrats Introduce a Bill to List Hate Groups as Terrorists

LeLand, who proposed the bill, says white nationalists and other white supremacy groups need to be called out as terrorists.
Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Democratic Rep. David Leland’s bill would recognize white nationalists, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups as terrorist organizations. And it would direct police to track those groups, as they do other similar ones.

“These people are terrorists, and we need to treat them as such and we need to call them out.”

Democrats will need help from majority Republicans to pass the bill. There’s no word yet on whether they will do that. 

But in a written statement, Rob Secour of the Ohio Republican Party says white supremacy has no place in our country. He quoted President Trump saying,”It is time to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection for each other.”

