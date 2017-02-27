Ohio Democrats Push a Bill to Require Presidential Candidates to Release Their Tax Returns

Democratic Ohio legislators want candidates for president and vice president to disclose their tax returns as a requirement to get on the statewide presidential ballot. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on the representative who’s sponsoring the bill.

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent is sponsoring the legislation called the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public Act, or "TRUMP Act.”

Clyde, who has acknowledged she may run for Secretary of State next year, says similar legislatio has been introduced in at least four other states. She cites a recent poll by the Pew Research Center that shows two-thirds of Americans want those candidates to disclose their filings.

Clyde’s bill does not apply to state leaders, though she says it could be expanded. Gov. John Kasich did not release his tax returns to the public before being elected to that office in 2010.

