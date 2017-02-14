Ohio Democrats Respond to Gov. Kasich's Proposed Tax Changes

By 10 hours ago
  • photo of Rep. Alicia Reece
    Rep. Alicia Reece says that Gov. Kasich's proposed income tax break is a repeat of trickle-down economics.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say they plan to fight the tax changes outlined in Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget.

Democrats say the income tax-break, coupled with a sales-tax increase, will not help lower- and middle- income Ohioans. Rep. Alicia Reece says Kasich’s plan focuses on the trickle-down economics of the last 30 years that haven’t worked for Ohioans.

“We can’t afford to prioritize the tax give-aways for the ultra rich and expect a different result. We’ve done this. We’ve done this for decades and we know where we are now – on the verge of a recession.”

Reece and other Democrats say they don’t want to raise taxes but they do want to make sure any tax breaks that are given in the final version of the budget do not hurt middle- and low-income Ohioans.

Tags: 
Alicia Reece
Gov. John Kasich
Ohio budget
Ohio Democrats

Related Content

State Lawmaker Is Ready to Work on Democratic Platform

By Jun 23, 2016
photo of Alicia Reece
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Both major parties are working on the platforms that will be decided at their conventions next month. And the 15 member committee working to create the Democratic Party's platform meets in St. Louis this weekend.  It includes four members of Congress, several activists, and a state representative from Cincinnati.

The platform is expected to include Israel, trade, Wall Street, super delegates, fracking, Black Lives Matter and health care – but Rep. Alicia Reece wants to add in criminal justice reform and voting rights changes too.

Kasich Predicts a Tight Ohio Budget

By Dec 1, 2016
Gov. John Kasich talking with reporters
Ohio Department of Transportation

Gov. John Kasich is following up on the cautionary statements his budget director has made about challenges coming in the next budget. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Tax revenue coming in the first quarter of the fiscal year has been down. Last month tax receipts were nearly 5 percent lower than expectations, and total state revenue was more than 2 percent below projections. Gov. John Kasich says that means a tough state budget is ahead.