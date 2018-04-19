Ohio Department of Education Fixes a Glitch that Kept Students from Beginning Tests

By Ashton Marra 49 minutes ago

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Hundreds of students in Akron were among those prevented from beginning a state-required exam Wednesday due to a computer glitch that impacted testing statewide. 

Testing resumed Thursday after a bug in the testing vendor’s system prevented students from logging in to their English Language Arts exams Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Education says ODE was notified Wednesday morning by the American Institutes for Research, of a problem with its log in system.

Akron City Schools Deputy Superintendent Ellen McWilliams-Woods says the glitch caused the system to crash as 54 students were taking exams, and prevented any others from logging in. McWilliams-Woods says the crash affected students statewide, but a Department of Education spokesperson did not confirm how many students were impacted.

The state has extended the testing window for students by two days, giving schools until May 1 to administer the required exams.

Tags: 
Akron City Schools
Ohio Department of Education
state tests
State testing
standardized tests

