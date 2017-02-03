Ohio Department of Education Releases Draft for Every Student Succeeds Act Policies

By Feb 3, 2017
  • photo of Ohio Department of Education building
    MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

The Ohio Department of Education has released its draft of new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act.

It’s now open to public input.

A preview of this draft to comply with the law was released last week, and the Department of Education’s Chris Woolard says there aren’t any big changes…

“You’re seeing the nuts and bolts of the pieces we put out a week ago,” he said.

The state says it will reexamine the testing system but won’t make any changes to it – and in fact can’t without state lawmakers’ approval.

The state also set goals of a 93% graduation rate and a less than 5% chronic absenteeism rate in the next ten years. And ODE will clarify the state report card system and make it more user friendly.  

The public comment period is open through March 6, and the final plan must be submitted to the federal government by April.

Every Student Succeeds Act
Chris Woolard
Ohio Department of Education
High school graduation rates

Related Content

State Officials Get Input on New School Standards

By Michelle Faust Sep 20, 2016
photo of Paolo DeMaria
MICHELLE FAUST / STATEIMPACT OHIO

Educators, Administrators, and Parents gathered at Cuyahoga Community College Monday night to weigh in on the best way for Ohio to move forward with a new education plan. The state department of education is preparing for the Every Student Succeeds Act.

About 200 stakeholders sat and answered targeted questions about what the state should write into its plan for the federal law known as ESSA. It will replace No Child Left Behind in the 2017-2018 school year.

Ohio Might Be Heading Toward a High School Graduation Crisis

By Nov 15, 2016
photo of Statewide School Administrators rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new report suggests a high-school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what they need to in order to get their diplomas. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports education leaders and teachers believe Ohio schools may be heading for a disaster and are begging for help.