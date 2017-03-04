Ohio Environmentalists Slam President Trump's EPA Cuts

By 5 minutes ago
  • photo of Algae bloom on Lake Erie, Summer 2014
    Algae bloom on Lake Erie in the Summer of 2014
    NOAA

Ohio environmental advocates say Lake Erie would be hurt by  President Donald Trump’s proposed deep budget cuts to the U.S. EPA, and that damage would hurt the state’s economy.

The president’s plan would slash annual funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from $300 million to $10 million. The funding supports efforts to reduce algae-producing farm run-off into Lake Erie. Kristy Meyer of the Ohio Environmental Council says more toxic algae blooms will hurt tourism in the state.

“Tourism is a $40 billion industry, and nearly a quarter of that, more than a quarter of that comes from just eight counties along the lake. That’s $12.8 billion in revenue for the state of Ohio.”

Meyer says Trump’s proposed EPA cuts would also hurt programs to abate lead in drinking water and weaken safeguards for oil and gas drilling. Bipartisan congressional supporters of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative could block the president’s attempt to cut its funding.

Tags: 
U.S. EPA
Ohio Environmental Council
farm runoff
President Donald Trump
algae blooms

Related Content

Agriculture Experts and Farmers Work to Curb Fertilizer Runoff into Lake Erie

By Sam Hendren Jun 15, 2016
Algae waves
WKSU

  Warm weather means cities along Lake Erie are bracing for algae. The toxic blooms threaten drinking water supplies and have been directly linked to farm fertilizer runoff. WOSU’s Sam Hendren reports on what some agricultural experts are doing to limit fertilizer in the Lake Erie watershed.

On a park bench in Huron, Steve Nelson gazes out across a tranquil Lake Erie. What brings him back time and time again?

“Memories,” Nelson says.

Cleveland Gets Federal Grant to Combat Runoff into Lake Erie

By Aug 12, 2016
Lake Erie coast
NOWCAST

The City of Cleveland is using a federal grant to reduce beach closings and improve water quality in Lake Erie.

The grant was awarded by the EPA through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The funds will be used to control storm water runoff.

Federal Grants Provide Help for Ohio Farmers in Cutting Runoff

By Feb 19, 2016
photo of Display of nutrient management strategies
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful algae. 

Millions of dollars are up for grabs to livestock farmers who want to build more storage facilities for manure. The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is earmarked for farmers in the Lake Erie Western Basin.