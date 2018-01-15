Ohio EPA Reports New Rover Pipeline Spill to FERC

New problems have turned up in horizontal drilling beneath the Tuscarawas River.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The $4.2 billion Rover pipeline cutting diagonally across Ohio is drawing more concern from state regulators. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on a letter the state wrote last week about a new spill.

The Ohio EPA has told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it is “deeply concerned” about nearly 150,000 gallons of drilling fluid that was “lost down a hole” beneath the Tuscarawas River in southwestern Stark County. That’s the same site where more than 2 million gallons of the fluid – mixed with diesel – leaked last April and turned up in a wetland.

The pathway of Rover

Horizontal drilling to lay the pipe beneath highways and rivers was suspended then but allowed to resume in December. The pipeline owner, Energy Transfer Partners,  has said that it’s continuing to follow a plan approved by the feds and state EPA.

The state has sued Rover over the cleanup costs from the first spill. There’s no indication if the fluid in the latest spill contained diesel.

The EPA's letter notes that the company is now flying drones to monitor surface leaks and has recovery equipment in place.

The pipeline is expected to pump 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas per day from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields. That’s enough to supply more than 15 million households.

Ohio Prepares New Violation Notices for Rover Pipeline Spills

By Nov 21, 2017
Craig Butler
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

The Ohio EPA is planning this week to issue new notices of violations against the company building the 700-mile Rover Pipeline across the state.  WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the latest developments involving the controversial natural-gas line.

Ohio Sues Rover Pipeline To Collect $2.3 Million for Environmental Damage

By Nov 3, 2017
Overview Rover Spill
Ohio EPA

Editor’s note: Rover’s statement has been added to this story.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is suing the Rover pipeline, accusing it of  “a series of calculated business decisions or complete indifference” that led to millions of gallons of drilling fluids and other pollution being dumped into Ohio waterways and wetlands. 

Bloomberg Analysis Finds Rover Pipeline Is Among the Worst for Environmental Violations

By Aug 22, 2017
photo of Stark County wetlands
OHIO EPA

An analysis from Bloomberg finds that the Rover Pipeline has received more environmental violations than any other major interstate natural gas pipeline built in the past two years. That includes damage in Ohio.

Ohio EPA Penalties With The Rover Pipeline Builder Must Be Negotiated

By May 15, 2017
Rover Spill Clean Up
Ohio EPA

A week ago, there were widespread reports that Ohio EPA fined the owners of the Rover pipeline for environmental violations during ongoing construction of the natural gas transmission system across northern Ohio.  But the fine was more a matter of definition.

OEPA did tell Rover’s parent corporation Energy Transfer that it will have to pay a penalty, in addition to cleaning up recent spills in Ohio, and change a number of its practices.

Ohio EPA is at Odds with Company Building the Rover Pipeline Across the State

By May 10, 2017
photo of aftermath of Rover Pipline drilling spill
OHIO EPA

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Energy Tranfer Partners to temporarily stop any new pipeline construction that involves drilling underneath rivers. The Ohio EPA  believes this is a step in the right direction but does not resolve the overall dispute with the pipeline company. And the company is refusing to pay a $430,000 fine for multiple spills of millions of gallons of drilling fluid.