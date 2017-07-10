The Ohio EPA's Battle with the Rover Pipeline Builder Escalates

By 5 minutes ago
  • Pipeline Construction
    Energy Transfer Pipeline Construction
    ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is turning to Ohio’s Attorney General to settle its issues with the parent company of the Rover Pipeline project.

State EPA Director Craig Butler says his agency can’t come to terms with Energy Transfer Partners on clean-up costs and fines for environmentally damaging accidents its crews have had while building its Rover pipeline across Ohio.

"'We're just marching across Ohio, and we are not really concerned about the environmental impact.'"

So, he is asking the state Attorney General to take over pursuit of a settlement, or to take Energy Transfer Partners to court.

“It is very infrequently that you get a company that frankly reacts the way that Energy Transfer Partners has to us -- which is basically a stiff arm to the state of Ohio, saying, ‘We don’t care what problems we cause.  We’re just marching across Ohio, and we are not really concerned about the environmental impact.”

Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Alexis Daniel says the company does not comment directly on pending legal matters. 

But she says, “I can tell you we will continue to discuss these matter with the Ohio EPA in hopes of resolving all outstanding issues.”  

Tags: 
Rover Pipeline
Ohio EPA
Nexus Pipeline
Utopia Pipeline

Related Content

Ohio EPA Penalties With The Rover Pipeline Builder Must Be Negotiated

By May 15, 2017
Rover Spill Clean Up
Ohio EPA

A week ago, there were widespread reports that Ohio EPA fined the owners of the Rover pipeline for environmental violations during ongoing construction of the natural gas transmission system across northern Ohio.  But the fine was more a matter of definition.

OEPA did tell Rover’s parent corporation Energy Transfer that it will have to pay a penalty, in addition to cleaning up recent spills in Ohio, and change a number of its practices.

Ohio EPA is at Odds with Company Building the Rover Pipeline Across the State

By May 10, 2017
photo of aftermath of Rover Pipline drilling spill
OHIO EPA

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Energy Tranfer Partners to temporarily stop any new pipeline construction that involves drilling underneath rivers. The Ohio EPA  believes this is a step in the right direction but does not resolve the overall dispute with the pipeline company. And the company is refusing to pay a $430,000 fine for multiple spills of millions of gallons of drilling fluid.

Ohio EPA Slaps Company Behind The Rover Pipeline With A $430,000 Fine

By May 9, 2017
Pipeline sections
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A battle is brewing between a natural gas pipeline company and the state's top environmental regulators. The Ohio EPA is slapping the pipeline company with a big fine after it spilled millions of gallons of pollution. But that company is refusing to pay up.

The Ohio EPA has issued more than a dozen violations and a $430,000 fine to the company constructing the Rover pipeline, which starts in east Ohio and cuts northwest.