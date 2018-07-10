Ohio Focused Triennial Showcases Local Artists

Two massive art shows are coming to Northeast Ohio this summer. The FRONT International Triennial opens this weekend and features more than 100 artists from around the world. But there’s a second triennial that just opened focused on the the local arts scene.

The CAN Triennial features 90 area artists, musicians and filmmakers.

CAN stands for the Collective Arts Network, which is a partnership between area artists, museums and galleries from Oberlin to Akron to Mentor and everywhere in between.

Executive Director Michael Gill said CAN Triennial dovetails with the larger FRONT International, providing a platform for the diverse work of local artists.

"We thought that getting together we would have critical mass and create a destination where someone who was visiting Cleveland would be able to take in the full spectrum of what’s going on here," Gill said.

The CAN Triennial runs through July 29th with events at more than a dozen venues like the Allen Memorial Art Museum in Oberlin, 78th Street Studios in Cleveland and the Akron Art Museum.

The FRONT International Triennial opens this Saturday and runs through the end of September.