Ohio Foodbanks Will No Longer Help People Sign Up for Health Care Because of Drastic Federal Cuts

By 8 minutes ago

The Ohio Association of Foodbank's Lisa Hamler Fugitt
Credit Statehouse News Bureau

For years now, low income people who visited Ohio’s foodbanks could also get help filling out paperwork necessary to get health care through the federal Affordable Care Act’s Navigator program, but not anymore. 

The Ohio Association of Foodbank’s Lisa Hamler Fugitt says she’s profoundly disappointed that the foodbanks are being forced to end the service because of a 71 percent cut in funding for it.

“Quite honestly, we had really no ability to continue to provide these services or recoup the expenses that we were incurring," Hamler says. 

Hamler Fugitt says the navigator program has been instrumental in helping people who live in rural areas who are not able to use computers or navigate the internet. Though they will no longer have the assistance of helpers at food banks, Ohioans can still sign up for the program on the website Healthcare.gov or by phone.  But the Trump administration has decided to shut down the site for 12 hours every Sunday but one during the open enrollment period.

Tags: 
foodbanks
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Health Care

Related Content

Ohio Foodbank Leader Is Disappointed By $1 Million In Funding Cuts in New Budget

By May 2, 2017
photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says funding for foodbanks has traditionally been considered a non-partisan effort. She’s disappointed in the budget passed by the House.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt says the House did the unthinkable and cut foodbank funding by $1 million.

A New Ohio Bill Would Crack Down on Food Stamp Fraud

By Mar 8, 2017
USDA

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature aims to crack down on food stamp fraud.

Republican Sen. Bill Coley has a message for people who shouldn’t be getting food stamps but are.

“Stop it. Stop it right now because we are going to catch you and when we catch you, you are looking at criminal prosecution.”