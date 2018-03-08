Ohio GOP Lawmakers Proposes Caps on Childcare and Other Child Support Changes

By 7 hours ago
  • A photo of Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone
    Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone.
    OHIO LEGISLATURE

Ohio’s child support system hasn’t been updated since 1992. Some Ohio lawmakers say it’s time for changes. 

Republican Rep. Theresa Gavarone’s bill updates the economic tables used to calculate child support, caps shared childcare expenses and adjusts payments for parents who share custody.

“The overriding goal of these changes are to make sure that parents who are receiving child support are getting realistic regular payments. I mean there are people out there who just cannot pay the support that is ordered," Gavarone said.

Gavarone’s bill has passed the House. A similar bill has passed the Senate. It’s now up to lawmakers in both chambers to figure out a compromise.

Tags: 
Theresa Gavarone
child support

Related Content

Stark County Job and Family Services Expands Child Support Thanks to Federal Grant

By Oct 6, 2016
Rob Pierson
STARK COUNTY JOB AND FAMILY SERVICES

Stark County Job and Family Services has just received more than 2 million dollars to both continue and expand its child support programs. Only five other sites in the US were awarded the federal grant.

Stark County Approaches Child Support as a Parenting Issue

By Jan 3, 2017
Rob Pierson
Stark County Job and Family Services

Stark County is getting a nearly $3 million federal grant to further shift its child-support collection efforts from punishment to training. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

The county is in the last year of a five-year grant that began the transformation here and at seven other places around the country. It works primarily with low-income, noncustodial parents who are delinquent in child support and includes both job and parenting classes.