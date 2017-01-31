Ohio Gov. John Kasich Is Set to Release His Fourth Book in April

    Gov. Kasich's new book (pictured) will draw from the governor's experience as a presidential candidate and the current political climate.
Since leaving the presidential race last May, Gov. John Kasich has been writing his fourth book. 

The title of the book “Two Paths: America Divided or United,” is an echo of an ad from 2010, when Kasich beat incumbent Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.

The publisher says the book will build on themes from his failed campaign for president, and specifically focuses on the tone of American political discourse, which Kasich writes is “deeply troubling and hardly presidential."

A statement from Thomas Dunne Books/St. Martin’s Press says Kasich’s goal is “to consider how these strange times have come about, and how to set things right.” The book will be published on April 25.

Related Content

Ohio Gov. Kasich Asks for a 1 Percent Boost in Education Funding

By Jan 24, 2017
Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers are about to go into another budget season where state leaders will likely have to find ways to cut back.

Kasich is insisting they increase funding in at least one area.

Amid 2016 Run, Kasich Touts Accomplishments As Ohio Governor

By Dec 22, 2015

Republican presidential contender and Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants further cuts to the state's income tax - even in a year that saw certain small-business taxes reduced to zero and across-the-board reductions statewide.

Kasich has advocated eliminating Ohio's income tax since his first run for governor in 2010. He said during year-end remarks Tuesday that further reductions remain a goal though Ohio's economic position is strong. He said the budget is balanced, the state's rainy day fund is strong and wages and job totals are rising.

Kasich: Trump's Heading in the Wrong Direction

By Jun 10, 2016

Gov. John Kasich made it clear Thursday his endorsement of Donald Trump is not coming any time soon – if at all.

Kasich was asked about Trump during a bill signing in a classroom in Columbiana County -- one of his few public appearance since dropping out of the presidential race a month ago

“I have to see big change in him and he has to have a whole different message about unity and lifting people and we’ll see what happens here. But it certainly is not trending the right way.”

What's Next for John Kasich After Trump's Presidential Victory?

By Nov 13, 2016
Kasich speaks at the National Press Club
The shocking presidential win for Donald Trump changed a lot of plans on Election Day. That includes those of the last Republican in the race against him -- Gov. John Kasich. 

“I have decided to run for president of the United States," said John Kasich last July, when he announced he was running for president. Back then he had much different hopes of what he would be doing on Election Day.