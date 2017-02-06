Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signed Abortion Ban That He Said He Wouldn’t

  • John Kasich
    Gov. Kasich signed a 20-week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the mother, but not for rape or incest.
    M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement last week about a pair of abortion-related bills from last year’s lame-duck legislative session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill.”

“First of all, it’s not constitutional,. And secondly, I’m not signing anything that doesn’t have an exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.”

But Kasich did sign a 20-week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the woman, but not for rape or incest. His office noted that, but did not have a comment on why he said he would not sign anything without the other exceptions but actually did. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio calls Kasich’s statement “a flat-out lie.”

Abortion
heartbeat bill
Gov. Kasich
20-week abortoin ban

Ohio's Year In Review 2016: Abortion and Planned Parenthood Challenges

By Dec 24, 2016
Ohio Statehouse abortion protests
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Abortion is always a contentious issue at the Statehouse. This year was no exception, as abortion-ban bills took center stage against the backdrop of the controversial election season.

Kasich Signs 20-Week Abortion Ban, But Vetoes the More Controversial Heartbeat Bill

By Dec 14, 2016
Montage of Statehouse protests
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed one controversial abortion ban and vetoed another one.

Kasich used his line-item veto power and struck the so-called “Heartbeat Bill," which would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat could be detected. But he left the child abuse bill the ban was attached to intact.

If the heartbeat bill had become law, it would have been the strictest abortion ban in the country -- banning abortion in as little as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. Many critics  said  it was unconstitutional.

Protesters Call for Kasich to Veto Abortion Bans

By Dec 12, 2016
photo of abortion protesters at the Statehouse
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

About 50 activists demonstrated around the Statehouse yesterday, hoping to send a message to Gov. John Kasich about two newly passed abortion bans.

Supporters of New Abortion Restrictions Are Pushing Ohio Lawmakers to Take Action

By Dec 6, 2016
Photo of Janet Porter
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Backers of the so-called heartbeat bill, which would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, are pressuring Ohio lawmakers to pass it during the lame-duck session. The chief advocate for the bill thinks lawmakers might be working behind the scenes on it.

The  heartbeat bill hasn’t moved in the Senate since it passed the House last year. But another bill that would ban abortions at 20 weeks is considered likely to pass in the lame-duck session.