Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signed Abortion Ban That He Said He Wouldn’t

Gov. John Kasich made a somewhat surprising statement last week about a pair of abortion-related bills from last year’s lame-duck legislative session – one he signed and one he vetoed.

Kasich and abortion bill

When asked by a reporter about his vetoes, Kasich had this comment about striking from a child abuse measure the six-week abortion ban called the “Heartbeat Bill.”

“First of all, it’s not constitutional,. And secondly, I’m not signing anything that doesn’t have an exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother.”

But Kasich did sign a 20-week abortion ban with an exception for the life of the woman, but not for rape or incest. His office noted that, but did not have a comment on why he said he would not sign anything without the other exceptions but actually did. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio calls Kasich’s statement “a flat-out lie.”