Ohio Gov. Kasich Wants Tighter Background Checks, Crackdowns on Bump Stocks and Straw Men

  Former U.S. Rep. Deborah Pryce (left), Jim Tobin of the Catholic Conference of Ohio, former state Rep. Ron Maag and former Senate President Tom Niehaus are members of Gov. John Kasich's group, moderated by Public Safety Director Col. John Born.
Gov. John Kasich has put out a package of gun-law changes he hopes to get through the Republican-dominated state Legislature. This comes after several weeks of talking about a private group he convened to discuss gun laws, and after a very public pivot on gun regulations following last month’s Florida school shooting.

Kasich says the group wants state laws keeping firearms from potentially dangerous people and domestic abusers, closing gaps in the National Instant Criminal Background Check system, strengthening prohibitions on third party or “straw man” purchases, and banning armor-piercing ammo and bump stocks. And he’s handing what he calls a reasonable package over to state lawmakers for action.

“This is something they have to work on. I don’t intend to browbeat them. I’m going to encourage them every step of the way.”

Kasich says there are things he could do to push the package along, but wants to give lawmakers a chance to work. Senate President Larry Obhof’s spokesman says he’s open to dialogue.

Kasich On Stand Your Ground Bill: 'I Won't Sign It'

Kasich on Meet the Press Daily
Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Even though he’s signed every law expanding gun rights he’s been presented with as governor, he says he won’t sign a controversial bill currently under consideration. 

In a departure from his usual statement that he doesn’t comment on legislation, Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily that he’s pushing back on one of the 14 bills currently in the legislature that would expand gun rights.

'Straw Buyers' Of Guns Break The Law — And Often Get Away With It

Authorities are still trying to determine how the San Bernardino shooters got the two assault-style rifles they used in the attack.

The guns were registered to Enrique Marquez, long-time friend of shooter Syed Farook. But it's not clear exactly how those guns wound up in the shooters' hands.

Buying guns from licensed dealers for someone else is illegal. "Straw purchasers" break the law by fraudulently filling out a form that says they're the actual buyer, but they're actually buying the gun for another person — someone who might be avoiding a background check.