Ohio Government Websites Attacked by Hackers in Islamic State-Supporting Group

  • photo of hacked Ohio website
    The pictured message appeared on many Ohio government websites, including the prison department, state Medicaid and Governor's websites.

Several state government websites in Ohio and two other states were down for several hours after hackers posted messages that seem to support the Islamic State.

The same messages were posted on the official sites of the Ohio prisons department and the state Medicaid and casino control agencies, among others, as well as that of Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Gov. John Kasich, who was a Republican candidate for president last year.

The message from a group calling itself Team System DZ said President Trump and his people would be accountable “for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries”, and ended with the words “I love Islamic state”.

The spokesman for Ohio’s Department of Administrative Services confirms the hack hit 10 sites and two servers. Government websites in Brookhaven, New York and Howard County, Maryland were also shut down after the same message appeared on Sunday. 

