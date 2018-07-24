Ohio Governor Candidate Richard Cordray Announces Health Care Plan that Keeps Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 24, 2018
  • photo of Richard Cordray
    Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, has a plan that includes keeping Medicaid expansion intact, while reducing health care costs.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Democrat running for governor in November laid out his health care plan.

Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray said his is three-part health care plan keeps Medicaid expansion intact, reduces costs and provides reliable coverage.

“The first part is ensuring that reliable coverage is available for all of us. The second part is the investments we are making, investing smartly to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck with our health care money. And third, increasing transparency and accountability so that the system works better for patients,” he said.

Cordray’s Republican opponent, Attorney General Mike DeWine, couldn’t be reached for comment. Spokesman Josh Eck said in a statement that Cordray’s plan lays out problems, but DeWine offers solutions.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
medicaid expansion
Health Care
Attorney General Mike DeWine
Election 2018

Related Content

Kasich Joins Democratic and Independent Governors in Proposing Health-Care Fixes

By Feb 23, 2018
JOHN KASICH
Screenshot

Gov. John Kasich joined a democratic and an independent governor at a press conference in Washington to push for healthcare reform.

Kasich, along with Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper and Alaska Independent Bill Walker rolled out a seven-page document laying out possible fixes for Obamacare.

Candidates for Ohio Governor Continue Debate Over Who Is Covered Under Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 20, 2018
photo of Ohio Department of Medicaid
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The debate over how the major party candidates for governor feel about Medicaid expansion launched into an examination of exactly who are the 700,000 Ohioans in that expansion population and who are not included.

Mike DeWine's Campaign Says He Supports Affordable Care Act's Pre-existing Conditions Coverage

By Jul 16, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement for health insurers in the Affordable Care Act. Nearly 5 million Ohioans could be affected if that requirement were tossed out.

The Republican running for governor addressed the issue as well.