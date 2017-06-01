Ohio Groups Launch Signature Effort for Congressional Redistricting Amendment

Ohio Environmental Council executive director Heather Taylor-Miesle (left) was joined by speakers from Common Cause Ohio and The League of Women Voters for the launch.
Credit THE FAIR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS FOR OHIO COMMITTEE

Several Ohio groups helped kick off a new campaign Thursday to put a redistricting reform amendment on the state ballot.

The Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio committee is pushing a ballot proposal which will need more than 300,000 signatures to be considered.

The committee says the proposal is similar to Issue 1, a redistricting amendment which passed with bipartisan support in 2015.

Heather Taylor-Miesle is the executive director of the Ohio Environmental Council, which hosted the event.


“We see democracy as broken, and this is the moment whenever people take the power back and start to fix what we see as no longer working. We’re just really proud to be a part of that and be part of the solution instead of part of the complaining.”

Supporters of the ballot amendment have until July 5 to gather the signatures.

