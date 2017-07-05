Ohio Groups Release Spotted Turtles to Try to Save the Species

By 4 minutes ago

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium lets visitors monitor the spotted turtles they care for through video monitors and exhibits.
Credit GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

Several Northeast Ohio groups are working together in an ongoing effort to ensure the survival of the spotted turtle. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources lists the species as “threatened.”

Six female turtles were released this past Friday.

Tami Brown is the general manager of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, which cares for the turtles before they are released. 


“This class of turtles is the largest that has been released at just six. And that sounds like a drop in the bucket, but over time they can have an effect to the hundreds. So, it’s really that effort to that pyramid thing, if you will, that we’re looking at over time.”

Brown says the spotted turtle population is declining because of black-market poaching, an increase in natural predators and changes in habitat. The turtles are about half-a-foot long and are easily recognizable by their yellow spots.

Other groups involved in the effort include the Wild4Ever Foundation and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Wild4Ever Foundation
cleveland museum of natural history
spotted turtles
Threatened species

Related Content

Maumee River Seeks Water Trail Designation from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

By Jan 23, 2017
photo of the Maumee River
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Maumee River could become Ohio’s next water trail thanks to a joint effort by the Metroparks of the Toledo Area and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District.

The two groups are applying to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to develop the 108-mile river for recreational use.

There Were a Lot of Questions and a Lot of Anwers at Portage Lakes Meetings

By May 13, 2017
PORTAGE LAKES FISHERMAN
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Reconstruction of the 14,400-foot-long c in the Portage Lakes is about to get underway.  So, the designers and contractors for the project held another round of briefings Thursday to update the public.  

About a hundred people came to each of three, hour-long sessions at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources District office on Portage Lakes Drive. 

This exchange between Ice Cream shop owner Mike Bordner and project designer Pete Nix about construction noise near the store characterized much of the tone of the meetings.