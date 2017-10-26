Ohio Has an $8.8 Billion a Year Opioid Problem; What Will President Trump's Declaration Do About It?

By 33 minutes ago

Lori Criss of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Services Providers appeared on a panel at an Impact Ohio Akron Regional Conference hours before President Trump made his announcement. The panel was examining solutions to the opioid epidemic.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Ohioans dealing with the addiction crisis had been hoping President Trump’s emergency declaration would direct new money to fight the opioid epidemic. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, new funding isn’t there. But redirecting job-training money is.

Trump’s declaration of a national public health emergency includes a shift in some unspecified federal grant funds and a ramping up of telemedicine to allow people to get prescriptions to addiction-fighting drugs without seeing a doctor in-person. It also opens up dislocated worker grants – job training funds for people who are laid off -- to go to those who can’t get jobs because of their addiction.

'There's great research on how having that purposeful activity is part of the recovery process and so it's really promising to think they might invest in that.'

Lori Criss of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Services Providers, says job-training isn’t incidental to addiction recovery and those funds have been lacking.

“There hasn’t really been an investment in that work-pathway for people recovering from substance abuse disorders, also there’s great research and guidance on how having that purposeful activity is part of the recovery process and so it’s really promising to think they might invest in that.”

But Criss says the key to dealing with the addiction crisis is to have the same kind of public-health response and insurance coverage as with other diseases such as cancer.

People with just high-school diplomas are 14 times more likely to die of drug overdoses than those with college degrees, according to a new study by Ohio State University.

Lori Criss of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers says the benefits of a higher-level of training makes sense.

“It sets people up for housing stability, relationship stability, economic stability and a better pathway in their communities and their life in general. And so having that job training, being connected to work and those meaningful activities creates a lot of opportunities in other part of their lives as well.”

A new study from Ohio State  says the opioid epidemic is costing Ohio between $6.6 billion and $8.8 billion a year -- and yet the state has the capacity to treat less just 20 to 40 percent of those abusing opioids. 

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Opioid cisis
Public health emergency
President Donald Trump
Lori Criss

Related Content

President Trump's Public Health Declaration Leaves Ohio's Treatment Community Underwhelmed

By 56 minutes ago
Ohio's overdose rates
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Local communities who were hoping for new money in President Trump’s public health emergency declaration to fight the addiction crisis were disappointed. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, they see promise in some of the initiatives.

The only new funding promised in President Trump’s announcement is from the Public Health Emergency Fund – which the Washington Post says now has $57,000 in it. But the plan does allow those who can’t find jobs because of addiction to get Dislocated Worker retraining grants that now people who are laid off.

Once a Rehab Center for TB, Edwin Shaw Site Gets a Role in Battling the Opioid Epidemic

By 23 hours ago
Ilene Shapiro
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is asking County Council to turn 25 acres of what used to be the Edwin Shaw rehab hospital over to two nonprofits – to help respond to the county’s newly declared crisis. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports the agencies plan to convert the property into an addiction-treatment facility.