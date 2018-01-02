Ohio Highway Patrol Reports Fewer Deaths and Accidents During the Holidays

Ohio’s roads were safer during the 2017 Christmas and New Year holidays than last year.

 


The State Highway Patrol says five crashes resulted in five deaths from Dec. 22nd to Christmas Day. That’s less than half of the 14 deaths registered in the same window in 2016.

This New Year holiday was also safer. The patrol reports three people died from Dec. 29th through New Year's Day. Last year, six people lost their lives during that same period. Troopers also arrested 292 motorists for drunk or drugged driving during the four-day Christmas period, slightly more than the number arrested over the New Year's holiday.

