Ohio Home Sales Hit Highest Level Since Great Recession

By Adrian Ma 3 hours ago
  • sold home graphic
    Ohio home sales are at their highest levels since the Great Recession.
    ILLUSTRATEURS / SHUTTERSTOCK

Home sales in Ohio are at their highest level since the Great Recession. That's according to a new report from Ohio Association of Realtors (OAR).

Nationwide, home sales were relatively flat in 2017. But in Ohio, the numbers have been climbing. In Northeast Ohio, nearly 46,000 units have sold so far this year, marking the highest level of pending home sales in the region since the Realtors' group started tracking the statistic in 2008.

"We're just Steady Eddy, which is a great place to be," said association President Pete Kopf,

Low interest rates on mortgates and a rising economy have helped boost home-buying. Plus "there's a lot of pent up demand," Kopf said. "There were a lot of people who sat on the sidelines during the recession."

Pending home sales began a plunge before the Great Recession. They've reached their highest level since then, but home sales are still below pre-recession levels. (Source: Ohio Association of Realtors)
Credit ADRIAN MA / WCPN

"The housing market really drives the economy for many reasons," Kopf said.

When people buy homes, they don't just pay sellers. Lawyers, movers, and furniture dealers make a buck, too. Kopf said if interest rates stay low and the economy keeps improving, homes sales will probably continue to trend up.

But there's a cloud on the horizon. In Ohio, and around the country, the supply of for-sale properties hasn't kept up with demand.

Nationwide, the housing inventory has declined for nearly 30 consecutive months, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. In some Ohio markets, that shortage of housing inventory is driving prices up to record levels.

“Until new home construction climbs even higher and more investors and homeowners put their home on the market, sales will continue to severely trail underlying demand," said Yun.

That could change next year, Kopf said, if elevated prices convince more homeowners to sell. But if they don't, he says many first- or second-time buyers may find purchasing a home less affordable.

Tags: 
Ohio Association of Realtors
National Association of Realtors
Home sales

Related Content

Number of Home Foreclosures Decreases With Uneven Recovery in Cuyahoga County

By Michael Bratton Mar 21, 2016
Photo of a blighted home in Cuyahoga County
WESTERN RESERVE LAND CONSERVANCY

A new report by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy shows the number of home foreclosures in Cuyahoga County continues to drop.

Property values in the county peaked in 2006 and then plummeted due to the effects of the recession.

The report also shows that recovery in the housing market has occurred at an uneven rate, especially in Cleveland’s east side.

Northeast Ohio Home Sales are up in 2015

By Kevin Niedermier Dec 27, 2015
For sale sign
WKSU

Northeast Ohio home sales are up about 14 percent from the same time last year. That’s according to the Northern Ohio Regional Multiple Listing Service, which lists properties for 18 counties. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports.

Carl DeMusz of the Northern Ohio Regional Multiple Listing Service says in recent years the region has seen a slow but steady home-sales increase.  But in the last year he says the number of homes on the market has increased considerably.