Ohio House Again Considers Freezing Medicaid Expansion Via a Veto Override

By 1 hour ago

Rep. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton)

Republican leaders in the Legislature are still looking at the possibility of freezing Medicaid expansion, a move the governor’s office says could result in a loss of health coverage for half a million people. 

Republican lawmakers have argued that freezing enrollment for the Medicaid expansion population is one way to prepare for the possible repeal of the federal health care law. They put it in the state budget, a provision Gov. John Kasich vetoed.

Now Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring says members are once again weighing a veto override vote.

“We’re still working with our members regarding how that might play out and it’s too early to say whether or not we have the votes.”

Supporters of Medicaid expansion say that money, which mostly comes from federal funds, goes a long way in helping Ohio provide opioid addiction treatment, among other things.

Tags: 
Ohio House
Kirk Schuring
Medicaid
Veto override
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Medicaid Expansion Survives for Now, but Ohio House Leaders Say a Veto Override May Still Be Coming

By Jul 6, 2017
Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Ohio House members voted to override some of Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid-related vetoes today but not a key one.

For now, that means Ohio will not end Medicaid expansion next summer. But legislators could revisit the issue through the end of 2018. And they did override a veto of another provision in the state budget that gives them more authority over spending in the public health-insurance program.

For the First Time in 40 Years, Ohio Lawmakers Override Budget Vetoes

By Aug 22, 2017
photo of Ohio Senate override votes
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the first time in four decades, the Ohio Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy without his approval.