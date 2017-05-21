Ohio House Approves Bill to Create Register for Drivers with Communication Disabilities

By 22 minutes ago

State Rep. Scott Wiggam sponsored the bill after receiving a call from a worried mother about her son on the autism spectrum.
Credit STATE OF OHIO

The Ohio House has approved a bill to establish a program that would alert police if they are dealing with a person with a communication disability.

The voluntary program would be handled by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The BMV would include the information in the database that police use to look up license-plate information.

Drivers with disabilities would have to submit a form with their physician’s signature.

Republican State Rep. Scott Wiggam of Wooster is one of the bill’s sponsors.


“I actually had a phone call from a mother who has a 16-year-old who got their driver’s license, and they were on the spectrum of autism, and she was concerned. She wanted the officer to have some sort of information that her son, if he were driving, that he would have a communication disorder.”

Wiggam says that the bill covers communication disabilities ranging from autism to deafness.

Tags: 
State Rep. Scott Wiggam
communication disabilites
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles
autism

Related Content

Ohio BMV to Allow Credit Card Use for Purchases

By Jun 29, 2016
credit cards
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A state agency that most Ohioans use is finally allowing a feature that was adopted long ago by most businesses.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is now allowing Ohioans to use credit cards when they buy plates for their cars, renew registrations or do other business with the agency.

Until recently, the agency only accepted cash or checks because it didn’t have the capability to pass along the credit card fees for the transactions.

Ohio Secretary of State Plans to Use BMV Records to Increase Voting Numbers

By Jul 4, 2016
photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 If you have an Ohio driver’s license but are not registered to vote, you should be getting something in your mailbox soon from Ohio’s elections chief. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted says the state’s voter rolls are now linked with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles database, so he’s able to make sure Ohio drivers can be voters if they want.

Helping People with Autism Move into the Workplace

By Jan 25, 2016
JEFF ST.CLAIR

A lot has changed about how we view people with autism since the term first emerged a generation ago. Acceptance and inclusion are improving, and people like animal behaviorist Temple Grandin have shown that being on the autism spectrum doesn’t preclude a rewarding career.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair sits down with Grandin to talk about autism in the workplace and he looks at a local effort to help autistic kids transition to independent adulthood.

 