Ohio House Budget Expected This Week

The House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget comes out tomorrow, and it’s expected to include a lot of changes.

Kasich has already said the budget must be pulled back by $800 million because of a $615 million shortfall in tax revenue for the current fiscal year. That’s likely to put in danger his tax proposals, which include a 17 percent income tax cut paid for with a half-percent increase in the state sales tax, which would be broadened to more items and services, as well as hikes in taxes on cigarettes, alcohol and oil and gas drilling. House lawmakers have already said that fracking tax won’t happen.  

It's also expected the House will dramatically change Kasich’s controversial proposal for businesses file their municipal net profits taxes with the state, which would then send out checks to communities.

Proposed Changes in Ohio's Budget Raises Concerns of Families of Children With Disabilities

By Mar 26, 2017
Photo of Randi Clites
Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Parents of children with serious medical conditions are pleading with state leaders to keep funding intact for a program that helps pay for treatment. 

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget calls for changes to the Children with Medical Handicaps, the agency that provides funding for children with serious illnesses. Randi Clites of Ravenna has a son who suffers from hemophilia, cancer and bleeding of the brain. She worries about the proposal to move the program from the Health to the Medicaid department.

Ohio Cities Could Lose Millions of Dollars Again Under Kasich's New Budget Formula

By Feb 17, 2017
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state’s local government fund is distributed to communities. But leaders of some of Ohio’s biggest cities and a group that represents communities across the state are fuming over that formula. 

Click here to connect to cleveland.com's calculator to show what would happen in your communty.

Akron's Preliminary Budget Shows a Tighter General Fund But More Hiring of Safety Forces

By Jan 17, 2017
Akron aet sunset
Tim Rudell / WKSU

An advance copy of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s budget plan for 2017 has been sent to City Council members. 

Copies of what could be described as "the next-to-the-last draft" of Mayor Dan Horrigan's spending strategy for the year went to City Council members this week. 

His press secretary, Ellen Landers Nischt,  says that the general fund is projected to be less for this year than last, the city plans to bolster its safety forces by hiring 35 firefighters, seven  police offices, and six more 911 dispatchers.