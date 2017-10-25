Ohio House Committee Passes a Ban on Abortion of Fetuses with Down Syndrome

Opponents of the bill made a banner of petition signatures of people who also oppose it and left it at Ohio House Speaker Rosenberger's office.
An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. Doctors who perform abortions after that point would be held liable and could lose their licenses to practice. 

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonadakis praised the committee’s vote.

“The government spoke loudly today that we are going to stop discriminating against people with disabilities.”

After that vote, opponents of the bill went to the Speaker’s office and unfurled large banners made from petitions signed by more than 2,000 people against the legislation. NARAL ProChoice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle says the legislature needs to focus its efforts differently.

“It should be making sure that these families have access to the health care services they need when facing a diagnosis like Down Syndrome during pregnancy or any other diagnosis.”

A federal court recently struck down a similar law in Indiana that included additional provisions. This bill now goes to the full House for consideration. 

