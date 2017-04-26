Ohio House Considering New Requirements For Expanded Medicaid Coverage

By 45 minutes ago

Lawmakers are considering the change to the Medicaid expansion that was pushed for by Gov. Kasich in 2013.
Credit DAN KONIK / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Ohio House is looking over a new budget proposal that has a fair share of controversial recommendations. One that’s catching the eye of many advocates is a new requirement for the 700,000 people getting Medicaid through the expansion pushed by Gov. John Kasich in 2013.

The House version of the state budget says those who want to qualify for Medicaid under the expanded coverage would have to be 55 or older, have “intensive health care needs,” be in school, be participating in an alcohol or drug addiction treatment program, or have a job.

Steve Wagner with the Universal Health Care Action Network is adamantly opposed to these provisions and says the job requirement is especially counterintuitive.

“If they have an illness, if something happens that makes it that much more likely that they’re not going to find work.”

He adds that the language about intensive health care needs is ambiguous. On the other side is Greg Lawson with the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute. He’s all for the Medicaid expansion requirements but he thinks that ambiguous language can create loopholes.

“A situation that you can drive a whole truck through potentially. I think that’s a problem so we’d like to see things tightened up on that.”

An additional change
These requirements come on top of a proposal for expanded Medicaid enrollees to pay a premium, under $20 a month, in order to partake in the program. Supporters say a premium will get enrollees used to paying for their health care coverage for when they’re no longer on Medicaid. But opponents believe the premiums add just another financial hurdle for people already struggling with their finances.

None of these changes can take effect unless the federal government approves a waiver, which supporters think is more likely to happen now under a Trump administration than in the past.

Tags: 
Medicaid
affordable care act
medicaid expansion

Related Content

Medicaid Expansion and Its Importance to Low-Income Ohioans

By Apr 2, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
CONNOR PERRETT

Some 700,000 Ohioans are covered under the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue the expansion in any future health care reform. But he’s also argues that states should have flexibility.  

That could mean thousands of very poor people might lose Medicaid coverage.

Proposed Changes in Ohio's Budget Raises Concerns of Families of Children With Disabilities

By Mar 26, 2017
Photo of Randi Clites
Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Parents of children with serious medical conditions are pleading with state leaders to keep funding intact for a program that helps pay for treatment. 

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget calls for changes to the Children with Medical Handicaps, the agency that provides funding for children with serious illnesses. Randi Clites of Ravenna has a son who suffers from hemophilia, cancer and bleeding of the brain. She worries about the proposal to move the program from the Health to the Medicaid department.

Kasich Calls for Bipartisanship On Health-Care On CNN's "State of the Union"

By Mar 27, 2017
photo of John Kasich
CNN

Gov. John Kasich spent several weeks pushing to keep Medicaid expansion as the U.S. House was considering phasing it out with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kasich was back on a national talk show Sunday, reacting to the flurry of last-minute moves  that ended with the repeal being pulled just before a vote. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.