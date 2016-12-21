Ohio House Considers Options to Override Kasich's Veto of the "Heartbeat Bill"

  • photo of Ohio Statehouse
    The Heartbeat Bill was rejected by Kasich in favor of a 20-week abortion ban.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House has ten days left to decide if they’ll override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill.

To override Kasich’s veto, two more representatives would have to switch their “No” vote to a “Yes” vote on the provision that bans abortions as early as six weeks.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says they’re now looking at their options on the veto.

“I’m disappointed and many members of our caucus are disappointed. We’re still facilitating conversations in our caucus to see where we can go,” says Rosenberger.

A few moderate Republicans in the House voted against the Heartbeat Bill. But the Senate has the votes it would need to go along with a House override.

Rosenberger says they can revisit the bill next year, when he’ll have an additional Republican member in his caucus.

heartbeat bill
Gov. John Kasich
Rep. Cliff Rosenberger

Related Content

Kasich Signs 20-Week Abortion Ban, But Vetoes the More Controversial Heartbeat Bill

By Dec 14, 2016
Montage of Statehouse protests
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed one controversial abortion ban and vetoed another one.

Kasich used his line-item veto power and struck the so-called “Heartbeat Bill," which would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat could be detected. But he left the child abuse bill the ban was attached to intact.

If the heartbeat bill had become law, it would have been the strictest abortion ban in the country -- banning abortion in as little as six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. Many critics  said  it was unconstitutional.

Supporters Push Ahead on Ohio's So-Called "Heartbeat Bill"

By Jan 26, 2016
photo of Ron Hood
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

  The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision yesterday to block North Dakota from enforcing one of its abortion restrictions is not deterring those who want to pass a similar bill here in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

 

The ruling isn’t stopping some state lawmakers who have been pushing to pass Ohio’s so-called “Heartbeat Bill”. Republican Representative Ron Hood says Ohio’s version is different than the one from North Dakota, which banned abortion after the seventh week of pregnancy.  